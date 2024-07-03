As The Press reported, North Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, July 3) confirmed that a body found in the River Ouse last month has been formally identified as the 31-year-old who was reported missing on Saturday, February 24.

His family described him as “more than a son, brother and friend”.

“He was a light in our lives, someone who touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” they wrote in a statement on social media.

The statement adds: “Words cannot express the pain and sadness we feel right now.”

An inquest is due to open into Seth’s death on Friday (July 5) after his body was discovered in the river near Landing Lane at just after 3.15pm on Sunday, June 16.

Seth, from Santa Cruz on Tenerife, was last seen at his home in the Clifton area on February 24.

A police spokesperson previously said the search was focusing on the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 24.

Seth’s family previously described him as a “happy, outgoing, family-oriented person, a good friend and a great joker”.

They said Seth came to York because one of his best friends lived in the city.

A spokesperson for the family said they last heard from Seth the day before his disappearance.

“He texted us during the afternoon on a family group saying good night,” they explained.

During the search, Seth's family called on the Spanish authorities and institutions to "join the investigation and provide the necessary support at this critical time".