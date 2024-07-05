Following 50 days of protest, members of a Palestinian Encampment say talks are set to reopen with the University of York.
As The Press reported back in May, York Palestine Solidarity Encampment has been set up outside Heslington Hall at the University of York since May 15.
Students and staff camped at the site pledged to remain until they feel the university has done enough to stand in solidarity with Palestine.
The University of York executive had previously said that it would no longer negotiate with protestors. However, it has since agreed to speak to members of the encampment.
A member of the encampment, 20, said: “We are committed to any amount of hardship because we know that it is nothing compared to the suffering of ordinary students like us in Gaza and Rafah."
The University of York have been contacted for comment.
