We've dipped into our archive to bring you a collection of photos right through the decade, showing some of the places and people of the time.

One photo is a view over Skeldergate Wharf, at Queen's Staith, York, when barges were still used to transport goods into the city.

Another shows Father Christmas arriving at the Co-op store in York - an annual treat for families who would turn out in the street to welcome him with waves and cheers.

Some photos map our changing city - who remembers when Russell's bike shop was in Clifford Street?

Many readers will remember Redfearn National Glass factory in Fishergate - our photo dates from 1977.

Redfearn National Glass factory in Fishergate, York in 1977 It was the end of an era when the last remaining chimney at York's Redfearn glassworks was demolished in 1986. Workers had been making glass on the site by Fishergate - where the Novotel sits now - for almost 200 years.

---

Read more: The rise and fall of York's glassworks in 14 photos

---

For more old photos of York, do visit the city council's Explore York archive (images.exploreyork.org.uk).

If you love looking at old photos of York, make sure to buy The Press every Wednesday for our weekly nostalgia supplement and join us in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories. Join us at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/.