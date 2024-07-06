Angela Bare, a shoe and fashion store which has been in Clifford Street in York for seven years, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and concentrate on its remaining shop in Bridlington.

Owner Angela Langton says she hasn't taken the decision easily but feels it needs to be done.

According to Angela: “We’re relocating simply as our lease expired two years ago. We never intentionally wanted to stay longer than five, we've done seven years, and this year we would have been our eighth.

READ NEXT:

“After surgery at Christmas, I now need a new knee and all the driving back and forth putting a bit of pressure on a worn out joint. I'm also undergoing further surgery non knee related which is a bit more urgent.

“I live in Bridlington and started my Angela Bare brand 12 years ago. I expanded into Windermere and Glasgow, then following the dreaded lockdown and Covid, I regrouped back to York and Bridlington.

“We have tried to get new owners to take over the shop, we've had lots of enquiries, but clearly people have no clue how much you need to open the doors of a business.”

In a Facebook post Angela details her overhead costs.

According to Angela: “It takes some commitment to run a business, I've been doing it for 12 years. You need drive and determination - if you think you can do it give me a shout.”

While the shop will remain online and at its Bridlington location, the York store will be holding a six day closing down event where hundreds of items from popular brands, such as Loungefly, Irregular Choice, and Hell Bunny, will be reduced.

If you’re interested in taking on your own branch of Angela Bare, be it in York or elsewhere, Angela can be contacted through angelabare65@gmail.com to discuss the opportunity.