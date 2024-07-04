About 300 people turned out to watch 22 boxers aged 16-54 fight in 11 bouts staged in a temporary outdoor ring at the New Earswick Sports Club on Sunday.

“There were eleven really good fights!” said the club’s vice chair Simon Malarkey.

The event, which included a raffle, raised £5,000, which will go towards the cost of a brand new boxing gym at the club.

Planning permission for the gym was received earlier this year – and the plan is for the Salvation Army, which runs regular free boxing sessions at the York Masters Boxing Club in Redeness Street in the city centre, to move to New Earswick once it opens.

The charity boxing day at New Earswick Sports Club (Image: Simon Malarkey)

York teenager Curtis, who took part in Sunday’s event, last week credited the Salvation Army sessions with keeping him out of prison - and potentially even saving his life.

Curtis said he had struggled with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts after a difficult childhood. He often turned to violence and was told he would end up in prison at 16.

York teenager Curtis, who credits Salvation Army boxing sessions with potentially saving his life (Image: Salvation Army)

But he started going to boxing classes run in Redeness Street by the Salvation Army’s Charlie Malarkey, Simon’s cousin. And he credits the classes with saving his life.

“I thought I was a lost cause, but Charlie showed me there is another way and I have the ability to change,” Curtis said.

“Every time I leave the gym I feel so much better and I want others to feel like that. It’s not an understatement to say it saved my life.”

Charlie originally set up his community boxing club in Redeness Street before lockdown as a way of getting homeless people off the streets and giving them a purpose in life.

The Salvation Army's Charlie Malarkey (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The club was forced to close during the pandemic – but reopened last year with the support of the Salvation Army and York charity Chocolate & Co, which runs a café and offers employment to people who have been homeless or are recovering from drug problems.

Since then, the club has thrived, setting up mixed, women-only and under-18 sessions.

Charlie said the boxing sessions were about improving people’s confidence as well as their physical and mental health.

“We have a lot of clients who are, or have been homeless, people struggling with mental health and addictions,” he said.

“We try to create an environment that feels safe and that gives them chance to have a laugh or to talk if they need to.”

But the Redeness Street site is going to be developed - so the club needs to find a new home.

Spectators watching the boxing action at New Earswick Sports Club on Sunday (Image: New Earswick Sports Club)

Step forward the New Earswick Sports Club.

The new gym will be used both by Charlie’s boxing regulars, but also by members of News Earswick Sports Club itself.

But it is expected to cost about £100,000 – hence the need for fundraising.

Simon Malarkey said about £30,000 had been raised towards the total so far.

A just giving page has just been set up at rb.gy/dsz0he for those who want to make a donation.