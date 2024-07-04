As voters go to the polls today (Thursday, July 4), Nick Atkin, chair of the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership and chief executive of Yorkshire Housing, called on the new government to take action as private rents and property prices are “spiralling to unaffordable levels”.

His concerns come as Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures reveal that the average rent in York costs nearly half of the area's median wage.

In May the average rent in York was £1,103 a month and the median wage for the same month was £2,280 in the area – meaning rent accounted for 48 per cent of the monthly income for an average individual, according to ONS figures.

The figures are based on individual wages – cohabiting couples or those living in house shares will see rent shared between multiple wages.

Mr Atkin said York, like “several other areas” across North Yorkshire, is “in the midst of a housing crisis”.

Nick Atkin, chair of the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership and chief executive of Yorkshire Housing (Image: Supplied)

“Private rents and property prices are spiralling to unaffordable levels, forcing teachers, nurses and key workers out of the city which is putting additional strain on already stretched local services,” he told The Press.

Rent in York has increased 13 per cent from £977 a year ago, and has jumped 42 per cent from £776 when records started in 2015.

Across England, meanwhile, rent has increased nine per cent from last year and 35 per cent since 2015.

On what he would like to see happen when the new government is elected, Mr Atkin said: “Our offer to the new government is clear. Housing associations stand ready to help tackle the housing crisis, but we need long-term thinking that provides certainty so we can plan for the future and build the affordable homes York and the surrounding region so desperately needs.”

'Lowest rent is often over a third of a person's income'





Graham Ord, housing and homeless lead for Changing Lives which runs run two homeless hostels in York, told The Press: “Even at its lowest rent is often over a third of a person’s income and for those in receipt of benefits or on low wages that is usually more.

“It means that many people, if they are lucky enough to have home, are regularly making decisions about food or heating.”

He added: “York has a specific problem that includes competition for property due to short-term holiday lets and student accommodation, so the private sector is not a viable option for most.

Changing Lives’ hostel in Union Terrace (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Social housing is the only real affordable option, but this creates a never-ending waiting list for those council owned properties, especially one bedroomed.

“This means the temporary accommodation becomes blocked with people waiting to bid, leading to no spaces in supported homelessness provision increasing the numbers of those in hotels, guest houses or forced to sleep on the streets.”