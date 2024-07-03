The opening follows the growth of RG Corporate Finance (RGCF), one of the North East’s most active corporate finance boutiques, which has advised several Yorkshire businesses on transactions in recent years.

In addition, clients will be able to access RG’s range of personal and business advisory services, including personal and business tax, audit & assurance, accounts & business services, wealth management and its outsourced finance function for SMEs, “Outsourced | FD”.

The office will contain Corporate Finance Partner Nick Johnson, plus Carl Swansbury, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance, who founded RGCF in May 2011.

They will be supported by the national RGCF team plus several new recruits who will be based in York , including Ella McDonald, who recently joined RGCF as a CF Manager, having previously developed her career at PWC and Deloitte. Further recruits will be announced shortly including a CF Director, who will also be based out of the York office.

Nick Johnson, Corporate Finance Partner at RG, said: “Opening a Yorkshire office is the natural next step for RGCF, demonstrating our commitment to this exciting market. As a business that recently celebrated its 120th birthday, we have a long history of working with Yorkshire-based clients and, as the Corporate Finance business has grown so has our activity in Yorkshire. That increased activity, the market opportunity and the quality of the people has led us to conclude that we should have a permanent base in the region.

“York is an ideal location for our new office. Its connectivity to the North-East and London, as well as areas such as Humberside and West Yorkshire, is excellent and it also enables us to attract skilled and talented people to the firm.

Partner and Head of Corporate Finance, Carl Swansbury, added: “We are tremendously excited and looking forward to being part of York’s business community and serving the region from this great city. Our objective is to quickly establish RGCF as one of Yorkshire’s leading corporate finance advisors, supporting and advising clients on a wide range of complex and high-quality transactions.

“We are also excited to build on our relationships with the region’s independent accountancy practices, law firms and other professional advisors, helping them to support their clients in their business growth and disposal strategies.”