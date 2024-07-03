In this year’s Great British Business and Community Awards, Bedale-based HECK! Has been named Business of the Year.

The recognition follows HECK! recently launching its community fund, to help good causes in its area.

Charities and organisations who have received support from the HECK! Community Fund so far include: Thirsk & Sowerby Harriers 10 mile road and wheelchair race, RAF Leeming Families and Friends Day, Bedale Juniors, Herriot Hospice ‘Ball in the Hills,’ Northallerton Fundraising Committee for Macmillan, Men in Sheds group, The Christmas Festival in Bedale, Sands, York Cares - Summer Sparkle party, and Harrogate Male Voice Choir.

Jamie Keeble, HECK co-founder, said: “We were delighted to win the award as it specifically talked about our work with the local community. Since we launched 11 years ago, we’ve been working to support local causes in the parishes close to HECK! HQ, but it was during the pandemic that we really saw the power of community to create positive change and how people came together to help each other.

“We know communities can identify their own responses to challenges but may struggle when it comes to funding. Building on the community work we’re already involved in, we wanted to set up an official fund to help those individuals and smaller groups where we can and champion the great work they are doing.

“The HECK! Community Fund embodies our commitment to giving back, whether through financial support, volunteering our team’s time or helping community events with product and prize donations.”

Individuals and organisations interested in applying for HECK! Community Funding can get in touch at: www.heckfood.co.uk/pages/community.