The photo dates from 1975 and is an aerial photo from St Denys Church over the rooftop of former tax office Swinson House and across Piccadilly to the mound of Clifford's Tower, surrounded by parked cars.

To the right we see the former Reynard's Garage.

Much in this photo has changed.

For starters, Reynard's Garage is now the location of Spark: York, the popular hospitality and retail space, housed in distinctive shipping containers, which was built following the demolition of Reynards garage in 2015 - the garage had also been a plane factory.

Swinson House, the former tax office in Piccadilly, just next to Spark, is also no more.

View from St Denys' Church over Piccadilly. Image from Google Earth

The former tax office has just been demolished to make way for a new 132-room hotel.

