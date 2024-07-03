The Press is eager to see your pictures from the polling station – especially if your furry friend will be joining you in exercising your democratic right.

This bit of election day fun has become a tradition over recent years, with voters sharing their photos on social media - (#DogsatPollingStations is one of the best trends on the internet for pet lovers, alongside #CanvassingCats for those campaigning on the day).

If you are taking part in the election as a voter or a canvasser, please do send us a photo at The Press and we will share your snaps with readers.

But do remember some important rules if you are going to vote with your pet in tow tomorrow:

Unless you have an assistance dog, all pets have to stay outside the polling station – even if they’re old enough to vote too!

No selfies or photos are allowed inside the polling station, but you can take snaps freely outside - get one of your pooch with the 'polling station' sign for maximum impact.

After you finish getting your pet to pose for the perfect shot, feel free to send through your photos on the 'send now' button below, The Press Facebook page, or to @yorkpress on X.

For more voting dos and don'ts visit www.electoralcommission.org.uk