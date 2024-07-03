The 31-year-old, originally from Spain, was living in the Clifton area when he was reported missing on Saturday, February 24.

North Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, July 3) said the body discovered in the river near Landing Lane at just after 3.15pm on Sunday, June 16, is that of Seth.

His family has been informed, a police spokesperson said.

The force last month said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts at this time are with Seth’s family and friends,” a spokesperson said at the time.

Mr Martin, from Santa Cruz on Tenerife, was last seen at his home in the Clifton area on Saturday, February 24.

A police spokesperson previously said the search was focusing on the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 24.

'Happy, outgoing, family-oriented person'





Seth’s family previously described him as a “happy, outgoing, family-oriented person, a good friend and a great joker”.

They said Seth came to York because one of his best friends lived in the city.

A spokesperson for the family said they last heard from Seth the day before his disappearance.

“He texted us during the afternoon on a family group saying good night,” they explained.

During the search, Seth's family called on the Spanish authorities and institutions to "join the investigation and provide the necessary support at this critical time".

As The Press reported in March, José Manuel Bermúdez, mayor of Santa Cruz, wrote to the Spanish ambassador to the UK, José Pascual Marco Jiménez after Seth's disappearance.

In his letter, the mayor asked the ambassador to take interest in the case and urged him to act “as soon as possible, since each day that passes is crucial” in the search for Seth.

Seth worked at the Botanist cocktail bar in Stonegate before his disappearance.

A spokesperson for the Botanist previously described Seth as a "valued team member", adding: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”