Blue Hairdressing in Franklins Yard is one of 10 finalists in the contest. After readers have nominated hundreds of favourites using an online voting platform, they will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of The Press newspaper until July 6.

The winner is set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Today’s hairdresser, Blue Hairdressing, is an award-winning salon that has been based on York for more than 30 years, moving from Little Stonegate to its new Franklins Yard location earlier this year.

According to co-owner Lorraine Kilner-Kriehn: “After 30 years in business, we just fancied a change. When we first came, the place was a bit of a mess - it’s actually two separate addresses we’ve joined – but our decision was all about the courtyard.

“It’s a destination, if you’re coming down here then it’s for a reason. The neighbours are amazing; we’ve really been welcomed. The vibes are so lovely and relaxing.”

The waiting room at Blue Hairdressing (Image: Newsquest)

According to Blue's website, its ‘aim is not just to achieve but to surpass our client's needs and aspirations’ – a sentiment that rings true from inside the hairdressers, with a full menu of hot drinks for clients and a soundtrack that changes from the relaxing hair washroom to the more upbeat cutting floor.

The team at Blue consists of five award winning stylists and colour specialists (with a sixth chair open for a new addition to the team), alongside two apprentices, Saturday assistants, and a front of house team member.

In addition to a number of Wella awards across stylists, co-owner Stephen Kriehn was the winner of the Sassoon Professional Image Award 2016.

The cutting room at Blue Hairdressing (Image: Newsquest)

Lorraine was quick to sing the team's praises – saying the whole styling team had been part of the business for between 10 and 15 years, moving sites with them.

She added: “During Covid, none of us were able to work together in the old salon as there wasn’t enough room. Whilst that’s no longer an issue, it’s nice to have a bigger space now so we can all be together.”

Blue Hairdressing is open from Monday to Saturday, with late openings until 7pm on Monday or Tuesday and 8pm on Thursday and Friday.