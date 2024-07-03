Officers were called to an address in Eastfield at 11pm last night (Tuesday, July 2) after reports of a man with a machete, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said “a number of men” ran from the address as officers arrived.

Officers later found a machete when searching the area, they added.

“One man was stopped by officers nearby and arrested,” the spokesperson explained.

“A second man was seen to attend another address in Eastfield. We secured the property, placed a cordon for the safety of the community, and engaged with the resident of the address through a police negotiator.

“Following a stand-off, we identified the second man and arrested him.”

A third man wanted in connection with the incident remains at large with officers working to locate and arrest him, the spokesperson said.

Increased police presence as investigation continues

There was a large police presence in Eastfield due to the incident.

The spokesperson said there will be a higher police presence on the estate due to the ongoing investigation.

They urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police quoting reference number 12240117488.

“We are particularly appealing for CCTV footage, doorbell camera, dash, or cycle cam footage in the area of Manham Hill and Westway. Did you hear or see anything which can help? Has anyone been in your yard or garden overnight?” the spokesperson said.

“If you can help in any way, please contact the investigating officer via email: Angela.Leppington@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call 101 using option 2 to call ext. 51143.

“You can give information anonymously vis Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”