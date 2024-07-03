Queen Mary's, a private school between Ripon and Thirsk, has announced that Fe Beadnell will become their new head in Summer 2025.

They say that Fe stood out during the recruitment process for her commitment to girls’ education, her personal enthusiasm and remarkable professionalism.

The school, just minutes from the A1(M), is an all-girls’ independent and under Carole Cameron’s headship for the last ten years, it has earned a reputation for academic standards with accolades including being named in the top six independent schools with no Sixth Form in the UK - The Sunday Times 2024 Parent Power Schools Guide.

Queen Mary's pupils celebrating at school on a previous exam results day (Image: Supplied)

A school spokesperson said: “Carole personally models the kindness and inclusive ethos that Queen Mary’s has long been known for.

“The governors saw in Fe Beadnell a talented and perceptive educationalist with the personal values to build on all that has been achieved in the last decade, and drive to move Queen Mary’s forward into our next phase.

“Fe was educated at Malvern Girls’ College and the University of Leeds, where she studied History of Art with English Literature. Following time in a commercial role, her teaching career started eight years later when she won a place on the prestigious Teach First programme. Fe joined Barnard Castle School in 2018 where she is currently deputy head and head of the sixth form. Fe and her husband Colin have two young sons.

“The whole school community is looking forward to seeing Queen Mary’s continue to flourish under Fe Beadnell’s leadership.”

Fe said: “I feel honoured to be appointed head of Queen Mary's School from September 2025. My first impressions were of an excellent academic offering and a breadth of opportunities that the girls maximise, blended with a warm, compassionate and supportive family community.

“The result is that each and every girl is encouraged to embrace any challenge she faces as a stepping stone, progressing with determination, integrity and resilience. In this inspiring environment, there are no limitations to achievement, and to truly complement this, is the outstanding welcome one receives as soon as you enter the grounds: it really is a special place, and I am humbled and proud to build upon the fantastic tenure of Carole Cameron and to be the next custodian as the eleventh head of this wonderful school and its amazing girls.”