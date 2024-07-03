The free exhibition - Ukraine 21st Century: Peace, War, Refugees - will be held at York St John University from 4.30pm to 6pm on Sunday (July 7).

Images taken after Russia’s invasion will be shared, showing the devastation that has affected millions of people.

The exhibition will detail how the war has effected Ukrainians through stories from real people about their experiences, worries, hopes and expectations.

An event spokesperson said: “It is a difficult conversation but definitely a worthwhile one, so come along and bring your friends.

"During the event you will be able to learn about what is happening in Ukraine today with insights from real people about their experiences, worries, hopes and expectations.”

The people sharing their stories include exhibition curator and photographer Kateryna Minakova. The teacher, PhD, archaeologist, museum worker was a civilian and military volunteer during the war. Kateryna now works as an academic at the York St John University Business School.

Photographer Oxana Chorna was as a junior lieutenant, combat medic, ambulance driver and press officer during the war. She will also share her story on Sunday.

William Brown, previously an illustrator for the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal, was a civilian volunteer and advocate for Ukraine’s interests in the Us Congress. He is a displaced person due to the war and will feature in Sunday’s exhibition.