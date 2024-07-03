The company, which develops compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skincare, has reported that in the year to December 31 it enjoyed revenues of £644,000, 41% more than the £457,000 recorded in 2022.

The company, based at the Innovation Centre in Heslington, also reported a further £62,000 in sales orders received in December 2023 which were delivered in 2024 and carried forward into 2024 accounts.

OptiBiotix recorded a loss before tax for the year of £2,043,000, compared with a profit of £2,441,000 in 2022.

However, its operating loss declined from £2,489,000 to £1,695,000.

Stephen O’Hara, CEO, said: “2023 was a year where we restructured the senior management team and focused on restoring sales growth through more active management of existing accounts, broadening our partner base by securing a number of new corporate partners in key strategic markets like the USA and Asia, and investing in e-commerce channels, while reducing operating costs.

“We continue to see sales momentum building in 2024 with our highest-ever single order of over £200,000 and sales orders in H1 approaching FY 2023.

“With appetite suppression, gut health, sugar alternatives, and modulation of the human microbiome attracting ever-increasing interest, we look to the future with a high degree of confidence.

“With the company’s first-generation products having multiple clinical studies and health claims we are now gaining commercial traction with large partners in key markets plus the excitement of bringing our industry-changing second-generation products to market.”

OptiBiotix also reported a successful placing in March 2024, which raised £1,350,500 by issuing 6,752,500 new ordinary shares of two pence.

The company added it has a strong balance sheet, worth around £9.4m as of 31 December 2023 and no debt.