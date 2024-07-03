With reference to the article in The Press about naked cyclists wanting to be noticed (World Naked Bike Ride returns to York, June 29), I often notice clothed cyclists cycling on pavements, cycling through red lights, cycling the wrong way down one way streets, or not indicating which way they are turning.
Why bother to go naked when they are so obvious, naked or clothed?
AP Cox, Heath Close, Holgate
Council improvements?
Since North Yorkshire Council came into being with its promise to “provide savings which in turn would reduce costs” to ratepayers, has anybody noted any worthwhile improvement to services, compared to what they were receiving from their previous smaller neighbourhood councils?
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
Farewell Rodney
I was sad to see the memorial notice to Rodney Kitchin in The Press on June 26.
He was called Claude in school days when home from Trent College and playing the odd game of football on the pitch his father Hugh built in the back garden of their home on Stockton Lane.
Rodney played on the wing for York Rugby club, very brave in the tackle.
A gentleman, delightful and exceptionally friendly, I am pleased to have known him.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick
