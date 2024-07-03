The STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) roadshow event stopped by the University of York on Wednesday, June 26, aiming to inspire the next generation of engineers and mathematicians.

Global engineering specialists Cobham-Ultra partnered with the 1851 Trust, working to inspiring and empower young people globally through STEM learning and climate action, for the roadshows.

Read next:

One hundred and twenty students aged 11-14 from Joseph Rowntree School, Fulford School, Tadcaster Grammar, Vale of York Academy and York High School took part on the day.

Students were invited into the world of the America’s Cup sailing competition, where teams compete on foiling boats at speeds over 62mph.

Jen O’Brien, a science teacher at York High School, said it was an “incredibly informative” day “where all pupils were keen to get in evolved with every activity”.