Over 100 York pupils took part in an event promoting science in schools.
The STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) roadshow event stopped by the University of York on Wednesday, June 26, aiming to inspire the next generation of engineers and mathematicians.
Global engineering specialists Cobham-Ultra partnered with the 1851 Trust, working to inspiring and empower young people globally through STEM learning and climate action, for the roadshows.
Read next:
- York man misses out on chance to vote as postal voting pack doesn’t arrive in time
- York Race for Life raises over £270k to help fight cancer
- ‘It’s all for my mum’: woman in gruelling challenge to honour loved one
One hundred and twenty students aged 11-14 from Joseph Rowntree School, Fulford School, Tadcaster Grammar, Vale of York Academy and York High School took part on the day.
Students were invited into the world of the America’s Cup sailing competition, where teams compete on foiling boats at speeds over 62mph.
Jen O’Brien, a science teacher at York High School, said it was an “incredibly informative” day “where all pupils were keen to get in evolved with every activity”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here