The June 27 event featured a day of golf, BBQ, games, an auction and awards ceremony, with the highlight being a surprise visit from one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopters.

The tournament winners were the team from Leeds-based recruiter Mackenzie Stuart.

The air ambulance relies heavily on donations and fundraising efforts such as this to keep its helicopters in the air and ready to respond to emergencies.

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “We are thrilled with the turnout and the generosity shown by everyone who participated.

"The presence of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter was a fantastic surprise that really highlighted the importance of the cause we are supporting.

"A huge thank you to all our participants, sponsors, and volunteers for making this day a tremendous success."