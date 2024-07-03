A charity golf day held Aldwark Manor Estate, between York and Boroughbridge, has raised £2,500 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
The June 27 event featured a day of golf, BBQ, games, an auction and awards ceremony, with the highlight being a surprise visit from one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopters.
The tournament winners were the team from Leeds-based recruiter Mackenzie Stuart.
The air ambulance relies heavily on donations and fundraising efforts such as this to keep its helicopters in the air and ready to respond to emergencies.
Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “We are thrilled with the turnout and the generosity shown by everyone who participated.
"The presence of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter was a fantastic surprise that really highlighted the importance of the cause we are supporting.
"A huge thank you to all our participants, sponsors, and volunteers for making this day a tremendous success."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here