THOUSANDS are expected to enjoy the fun of the carnival as it returns to a York village this week.

The popular Copmanthorpe Carnival is now in its 55th year and started at weekend with a kids disco.

Tuesday night saw a wine tasting and Wednesday night will feature ‘an evening with’ acoustic musician Brooks Williams, who will be supported on the piano by Phil Richardson.

Thursday sees a comedy night featuring Carl Hutchinson, Tez Ilyas, Catherine Young with Alex Boardman as MC. Friday will see a teenage club night, with all these events taking place in Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre.

In addition, an art exhibition will also be taking place all week until Saturday in Copmanthorpe Methodist Church.

Then, on Saturday, is carnival day itself, which expects to be attended by 4,000 people on the six-acre site in Barons Crescent.

The annual event will feature live music and dance, kids entertainment, attractions, rides and stalls.

It aims to raise money for The Copmanthorpe and District Recreation Centre, which offers a range of amenities including a sports field with cricket and football pitches, a bowling green, three tennis courts, two children's play areas, changing rooms, and a multi-use sports hall. It also hosts the licensed Sports & Social Club, the Childcare Centre and the Sports Therapy Centre.

The carnival has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes to help fund the week of events.

Alan Murray, Chairman of the Copmanthorpe Carnival, commented: “We’re really excited for our annual Copmanthorpe Carnival. All of the funds raised from the event will go towards funding the day-to-day running of our community space, as we continue to provide a hub for local residents.

“On behalf of the committee, we would like to thank Barratt Homes Yorkshire East for this considerable donation as it will truly make a difference to our wonderful event.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, comments: “The Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre is a vital hub for the local community, offering a wide range of amenities and services that enrich the lives of residents.

“We are proud to support this fantastic facility, which brings people together and provides excellent opportunities for sports and recreation, and particularly its upcoming Cormanthorpe Carnival!

“At Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, we believe in giving back to the communities where we build, and this donation is a testament to our commitment to fostering vibrant, healthy neighbourhoods."

More details about the carnival can be found at: https://copcarnival.org.uk/