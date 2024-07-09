Treat yourself to a night to remember with Middletons Hotel. The hotel has partnered with Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine to offer guests an indulgent Nyetimber package.

Included in the Nyetimber package are a few extra special touches including an exclusive Nyetimber Gift Set - containing a bottle of Nyetimber and 2 glasses – a chilled half bottle in the fridge on arrival, £30 per person dinner allowance for Yorkshire Tapas, gift bag to take home as well as a full English breakfast in the morning. Guests will also be able to enjoy gym access throughout their stay.

Prices start from £197.50 per person, based on two sharing.

Family-friendly getaways



Schools out, summer holiday plans are in. For those searching for an adventure in York, Middletons Hotel provides the perfect backdrop for it all. The award-winning hotel also boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests.



Children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. Each child is treated to their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting activity pack to keep them entertained.



Al fresco dining



It’s time to take the dining outside. The hotel’s Conservatory restaurant boasts a beautiful outdoor terrace – which overlooks the pond and breathtaking gardens. Guests can enjoy a spot of Yorkshire Tapas or simply enjoy a glass of wine (or two) on a pleasant summer’s day. Passionate about serving up fresh, local produce, the menu offers everything you’d expect from tapas – with a traditional Yorkshire twist.

(Image: Daniel Thwaites)

Why Choose Middletons?

When it comes to hotels, Middletons is just that little bit different. Located in the wonderful city of York, the hotel has 56 individual hotel rooms spread across six different buildings – the recently restored Lady Anne House, Cromwell House, Chaplin House, Sir Joseph Terry Cottages, No.56 Skeldergate and The Organ Factory – all Grade II or Grade II* listed buildings steeped in unprecedented history.

Things to do this summer

Historically captivating and tremendously charming, discover the bustle of York city life and wander through the quaint shops of the Shambles or visit the many historical monuments, including the renowned York Minster.

Take a river cruise or walk the walls for an alternative perspective of the city. Be inspired by the streets, enjoy the summer weather and explore some of the hotel’s favourite places including York Chocolate Story, JORVIK Viking Centre, Clifford’s Tower and National Railway Museum.



About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your visit to Middletons Hotel, please contact the reservations team. Call us at 01904 611570 or email reception@middletonsyork.co.uk