Those voting in person today (Thursday, July 4) must bring an accepted form of photo ID.

There are 22 acceptable forms of ID, including passports, driving licenses and older or disabled person’s bus passes.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm.

Meanwhile, those who have applied to vote by post but are yet to receive a postal voting pack are being told to contact City of York Council.

Ian Floyd, City of York Council's acting returning officer, said the council can reissue postal voters to voters at West Offices up until 5pm today.

He urged anyone still waiting for postal votes to call 01904 551007 or email: electoral.services@york.gov.uk

“We want to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to make sure as many people as possible can cast their vote, and our teams are continuing to work hard to support those that are getting in touch,” Mr Floyd said on Tuesday.

“We were in contact with Royal Mail on Saturday, and they advised that all remaining packs should arrive on doorsteps by Monday, July 1. We understand from electors that this delivery has happened.”