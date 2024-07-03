The fundraising event – held on Sunday (June 30) at York Racecourse – has raised £272,977 for Cancer Research UK, with more donations still expected.

Event manager Amy Seymour said just under 3,000 participants turned out on Sunday for the 10km and 5km runs and Pretty Muddy obstacle courses.

“The event had such an amazing community feel with fabulous volunteers, choirs, local suppliers and tonnes of family and friends supporting our participants,” she said.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime; the money raised at this event will go a long way towards a cancer free future. Together we are beating cancer.”

As The Press reported, runners included those new to the sport, experienced competitors, and also children.

Brian Hall was running his first 10km race at the age of 91.

“I’m feeling good,” he said an hour before setting off. “I’ve never raced before. It’s just a one off, I’ve got to keep fit.”

The great-grandfather, known by friends as ‘the magic man’, previously told The Press he decided to take part in the Race for Life after his trainer Denise Cooper suggested it to him.