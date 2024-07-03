Wolds View will feature 2, 3, 4, and 5-bed homes, close to the town centre, with easy access to the A1079.

Wolds View is the very first David Wilson Homes development in Yorkshire to enjoy the full complement of low carbon technology, including air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and photovoltaic panels. These homes are designed to be up to 74% more energy efficient, potentially saving homeowners up to £2,590 per year on bills.

The development will also include allotments and the planting of native species of trees, hedges, and shrubs to support biodiversity. Furthermore, it will provide bat boxes, bird boxes, and bee bricks to enhance the natural environment.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We are thrilled that these homes will be equipped with air source heat pumps, which are three to four times more efficient than boilers as well as underfloor heating and photovoltaic panels. This reflects our ongoing commitment to maximising the energy efficiency of our homes, aligning with our goal for all our homes to be Zero Carbon.”

