Uefa is investigating England midfielder Jude Bellingham for a gesture he made following his late equaliser against Slovakia in Sunday's Euro 2024 last-16 tie.

European football's governing body said it is looking into a "potential violation" of "the basic rules of decent conduct" by Bellingham.

Fella on this morning is about to go to war for Jude Bellingham😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tlUSdfeS3x — Joeknowsball (@joeknowstheball) July 2, 2024

Bellingham was seen making a crotch-grabbing gesture towards the Slovakian bench after scoring an overhead kick in stoppage time.

The Real Madrid player denied it was aimed at England's opponents, saying on social media that it was an inside joke directed towards some close friends.

He said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."

But it seems that if Bellingham were to be banned, some England fans would be prepared "for war".

On ITV's This Morning, a guest today said: "If they ban Jude Bellingham, we burn the place to the ground."

The stance drew laughter from presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard and pure shock from another guest who said: "No. No we're not promoting violence."

However, undeterred, he continued: "They simply cannot ban a man who has been tearing up the tournament."

With 2 goals so far, a lot of fans questioned whether Bellingham (England's hero on Sunday) has been tearing it up at all.

One said: "Tearing up this tournament” Don’t make me laugh".