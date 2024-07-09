Sit back and relax yourself this summer with Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa’s Pure Luxury Spa Experience. This therapeutic spa day provides guests with the opportunity to experience the most exclusive spa treatments. Upon arrival, guests will head straight to the spa, where they’ll enjoy four hours’ access to all the wellness facilities including the whirlpool, salt wall sauna, steam room and full-sized swimming pool. Once fully rested, guests will be invited to indulge in a full body exfoliation before enjoying a healthy light lunch – complete with prosecco! The self-care session will be completed with a back, face and scalp treatment followed by a foot ritual treatment, before guests will retire to a cream tea in the lounge.

The Pure Luxury Spa Experience starts at £240 per person – a £10 supplement applies Saturday and Sunday.

Summer getaways – celebrate the season with Nyetimber

Treat yourself to a night to remember with Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa. The hotel has partnered with Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine to offer guests an indulgent Nyetimber package.

Included in the Nyetimber package are a few extra special touches including an exclusive Nyetimber Gift Set - containing a bottle of Nyetimber and 2 glasses – a chilled half bottle in the fridge on arrival, £30 per person dinner allowance in the restaurant, Temple Spa Gift set to take home, as well as a full English breakfast in the morning and a pre-dinner cocktail on the first night. Guests will also be able to enjoy a 25-minute taster spa treatment per person using luxurious Caudalie and Templespa products and spa access throughout their stay. Take advantage of a 10 percent discount off any pre-booked treatments.

Prices start from £197.50 per person, based on two sharing.

Family-friendly getaways



Schools out, summer holiday plans are in. For those searching for an adventure in Yorkshire, Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa provides the perfect backdrop for it all. The award-winning hotel also boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests.



Children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. Each child is treated to their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting activity pack to keep them entertained. In the restaurant, young diners will also find a delicious menu filled with a wide selection of family-favourites.

Dog-friendly rooms

As dog lovers, the team at Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa take care of canine companions from the moment they check-in to the moment they ‘wag’ their tail goodbye. The hotel has three dog-friendly, ground-floor rooms and beloved pets receive their very own comfy bed as well as an exciting ‘Waggy Tails’ welcome pack – complete with food bowl, poop bags, a towel and locally-sourced personalised dog biscuits.

All four-legged guests are welcome in the hotel’s bar and lobby areas, while also enjoying the outdoor space surrounding the property.

(Image: Daniel Thwaites)

Al fresco dining

It’s time to take the dining outside. The restaurant boasts a beautiful outdoor terrace – which overlooks the beautiful gardens. Guests can enjoy a spot of laid-back lunch, long dinners, or simply enjoy a glass of wine (or two) on a pleasant summer’s day. Passionate about serving up fresh, local produce, the menu offers everything from small plates to sumptuous steaks, and Thwaites Gold Beer Battered Haddock.

Things to do this summer

With its luxury spa and award-winning Apre restaurant, Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa is an ideal haven for guests looking to explore Yorkshire and beyond. Outstanding in beauty and full of hidden treasures, visitors can take in the warmth and wonder of Leeds’ charm, with its exciting attractions and spectacular views.

Enjoy the summer weather and discover the captivating Harewood House, stroll around the stunning Roundhay Park, visit the famous Temple Newsam, or why not enjoy some retail therapy at Trinity Shopping Centre?

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your visit to Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa, call the reservations team on 0113 264 1000 or email reception@thorpeparkhotel.co.uk