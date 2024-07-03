A WOMAN has been left with a broken wrist after an attack in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police is investigating an assault in Filey that left a woman with a fractured wrist.
It happened on Saturday, June 29 at about 11.30pm.
A police spokesman said: “The victim and her partner walked out of the Belle Vue pub in Belle Vue Street in Filey.
“The male suspect was also inside the pub and walked outside a couple of minutes later.
“The suspect then approached the woman and her partner and pushed them both to the floor.
“Her wrist was fractured as a result.
“The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6ft tall and of a stocky build. He is described as being in his mid to late twenties.
“He was wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.
“We are appealing for any eye witnesses to the incident or anyone with any footage to email Thomas.Barrie@northyorkshire.police.uk
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please provide reference number 12240115694 when sharing information.”
