North Yorkshire Police say 15-year-old Ellie-May, has gone missing from her home in the city.

A police spokesman said: “Ellie was last seen at home at around 12pm on Tuesday, July 2 and was due to return later that evening.

“She did not return home when expected and we are now very concerned for her safety.

“Ellie May is described as white, around 5'7", of medium build with long/shoulder-length brown hair.

“When she was last seen she was wearing black shorts, a black gilet, black trainers and was carrying a back shoulder bag.

“Ellie May may have travelled to the Tyne and Wear area and also has links to Leeds and London and may have used public transport to travel.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Ellie May and we are asking anyone who has seen her or who knows where she is now, to please call us on 999.

“Please quote reference number 12240117474 when passing on information.”