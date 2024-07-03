Ryedale Skate School has recently received public funding to host and carry out free places for new skateboarders and scooterists at Norton and Malton Skatepark in memory of Harry Robinson.

The skate school is teaching and coaching skateboarding to all ages and capabilities how to skate and use the skatepark safely and correctly whilst helping young people develop their skills and self confidence.

Harry, who lived at Thorpe Bassett with his mum Annabel, sister Gaby and brother Alex, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2019. He sadly passed away in 2020 aged 14. The youngster, who was a pupil at Norton College, spent 18 months having treatment at Leeds General Hospital before his death.

Ryan Swain, who runs Ryedale Skate School ,said: "Andrew Taylor recently contacted me to say he had been following me on social media for a long time and admires my work and that he wanted to donate some money in memory of Harry so that his legacy can still continue to shine on at Norton Skatepark, a place that he once used to love going to.

Ryan said this token of appreciation and kindness is overwhelming.

"I am so grateful to Andrew and all of his family for helping, he has helped to purchase new kit, new skateboards and scooters to let children who can't afford one have ago, protective equipment so noone gets hurt during in the sessions and some new top of the range helmets so that children can still skate safely and comfortably at all times when in lessons on the park.

"He has also helped to fund and allocate over 72 free spaces at Norton and Malton Skatepark and Filey Skatepark over the summer holidays each one of these sessions is free to the public to come and have a go.

Ryan added: "I am really looking forward to helping, developing and engaging with the youth in our area over the summer holidays and teaching them something positive and constructive to do in their free time."

There will also be a special commemoration to Harry at SKATEFEST 2024 on July 27at the skatepark.

Organised by Ryan with with help from the Norton Skatepark Committee the event will see professional riders from around the UK, along with competitions, live music, street art demonstrations and artisan stalls.

Ryan said: "Harry loved scootering and went every Sunday evening to Norton skate park and spent many hours there. He also went to Redcar skate park and the front skate park in Weymouth.

"There will be a minute's silence and we are encouraging anybody who knew Harry to come down on the day as his family will be in attendance."

For more information go to www.facebook.com/ryedaleskateschool