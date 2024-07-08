In honour of this and our quest to celebrate the incredible local businesses that make our area what it is, The Press have chosen to highlight the best of the best with a ‘Best Pub 2024’ in York and North Yorkshire competition.

If you want to your local to be in with a shot, raise a glass and submit it via this link.

Nominations will open Monday, July 8, and close on Sunday, July 14 with the top 10 nominations set to be revealed the following week.

Readers will be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' of the bunch by picking up copies of The Press from July 22 to August 5. Each pub will be featured in print and given the chance to share what makes it special.

Whilst this is the first time that The Press has run a best pub competition, The Phoenix was voted CAMRA’s most recent pub of the year and Valhalla deemed the most popular pub in the city, so there’s likely to be hot competition.

Best Pub in York and North Yorkshire 2024 opens (Image: Newsquest)

Press editor Nigel Burton said: "York is a city renowned for its pubs – something that makes picking a favourite that much harder! That’s why The Press is delighted to launch this competition so we can recognise the best of the best.

"We’ll be bringing you updates on the pubs in our competition, so keep an eye out and see if your favourite is featured."