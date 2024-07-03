Linda Harrison, who grew up in Ryedale, has created Linda Harrison PR to bridge the gap between a need for businesses to get their stories into the media, and helping journalists fill their pages.

The move follows her being approached by businesspeople on this, who didn’t know where to start with PR.

Linda has 20 years of experience as both a staff journalist on regional and national newspapers and a freelance writer for publications like The Guardian, Daily Telegraph and Good Housekeeping magazine. She now specialises in working with female founders to help them promote their business through articles in newspapers, magazines and online publications as well as via radio and TV interviews.

One of Linda’s clients is Lois Kirtlan, who owns award-winning Whitby restaurant Hetty & Betty.

Lois said: “Linda has secured us a range of fantastic PR opportunities, including interviews with BBC Radio York and national coverage in The Sun newspaper. We know the PR has had an impact, and has driven customer interest, as customers have told us that they’ve seen the coverage - and have congratulated us on our awards when they’ve visited the restaurant.

“We’ve also seen a spike in new customers following all the media attention. We couldn’t have done this without Linda’s expert advice and in-depth knowledge of how the press works.”

Working mainly with businesses in York and North Yorkshire, Linda offers a range of freelance PR packages - from a brainstorming advice call through to a monthly ‘everything-done-for-you’ PR retainer service.

Linda added: “After hearing so many brilliant business stories, I’m on a mission to make PR a seamless process – and get these stories the press coverage they deserve.

“Entrepreneurs say they get much more than just a PR consultant service when they work with me. They also benefit from the insider knowledge, contacts and skills of a trained journalist. After many years of working as a reporter and feature writer in busy newsrooms in London, I’ve seen PR from both sides. I’ve learned how to spot inspiring and headline-grabbing stories which might otherwise go untold.

“PR isn’t just for big brands - and it offers huge benefits. It can boost your credibility and supercharge your SEO, and it offers immense audience reach. When you think of the ripple effect of other outlets picking up on your story, it’s also an incredibly cost-effective way of raising your profile.”

To help entrepreneurs get their stories into the Press, Linda has now created an online course in ten chapters to help them do this. It includes makes a great story, how to get your story PR-ready, how to approach the right journalists, a press release template and access to a 60-minute live Zoom Q&A with Linda.

For details go to: www.lindaharrison.co.uk and discover more PR tips on Linda’s LinkedIn.