Diane Bothamley, 66, received the ‘Freedom of the Centre’ at Tang Hall Community Centre on May 15 after 10 years of involvement with the charity and fundraising to put defibrillators in the area.

A ceremonial key was given to Diane by chair of trustees and council leader, Cllr Claire Douglas, and the award also comes with a quirky extra benefit - ‘the right to graze your sheep on our sports hall’.

Diane has bought four defibrillators for the Tang Hall area, allowing lifesaving care to be accessed quickly and easily ahead of the arrival of an ambulance.

Speaking to The Press about her award, Diane said: “I was a bit embarrassed because I didn’t know it was happening. I had just come down to the centre and was waiting around.

“All of a sudden, there was a load of people gathering around me. They said it was because I was because I’d raised all this money.”

Diane’s passion to fundraise for the defibrillators came after the loss of her son, who was born with a heart condition and died following a heart attack. After starting a job at a cleaner in schools, she had the idea to start fundraising in his memory.

She continued: “I didn’t know if I could do it or not, but I thought I’d give it a go anyway.

Diane with one of the defibrillators that she has fundraised for. (Image: Provided)

“I did it for Tang Hall School at first, then Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School, where the schools helped me fundraise.

“After that, I was able to put one on the Scout Hut on Bad Bargain Lane – Fleetways Taxi donated the box for that one – and carried on and then got another one that’s going to the church on Tang Hall Lane, St Hilda's.”

The cost of a defibrillator alone is around £940, prior to VAT and compulsory extras – such as a little box that contains the essentials to help cut the clothes if the defibrillator has to be used.

In addition to this, it’s also essential to buy the box, which starts from £500.

Diane said: “I just wanted to do something to be able to say it’s in memory of my son.”

Diane's certificate and key to the centre (Image: Provided)

Stephen Collins, Tang Hall community centre manager, said: “With a heart as big as her dedication, Diane has just achieved an incredible milestone: purchasing her fourth defibrillator for our local area.

“Her selflessness and determination remind us all of the power we hold to make a difference. Thank you, Diane, for being a beacon of hope and resilience!”

Diane is selling a number of railway themed books in order to raise money for her next defibrillator. Donations can be made here with the caption ‘DEFIB’.