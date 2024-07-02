A person is in hospital after being stabbed in North Yorkshire, police said.

They were stabbed with a needle in Zetland Street, Northallerton, at about 2.30pm today (Tuesday, July 2).

North Yorkshire Police said a police cordon remains in place.

A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, a force spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone who saw the incident to contact 101 and quote reference number 12240117183.