A person is in hospital after being stabbed in North Yorkshire, police said.
They were stabbed with a needle in Zetland Street, Northallerton, at about 2.30pm today (Tuesday, July 2).
North Yorkshire Police said a police cordon remains in place.
A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, a force spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone who saw the incident to contact 101 and quote reference number 12240117183.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article