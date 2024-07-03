The new private bar, in 14 Clifford Street, will have space for up to 80 people.

Owner Joe Moore; who owns the above Riverside Apartments, Lounge 46, and more - is building the bar to offer his tenants a private space for a drink in town.

However, others are allowed to visit the basement bar, as long as they book in advance.

"If you're ready early you can come down for a drink," Joe said.

"You can have a game of pool, play some darts, if you then want to go somewhere else that's fine."

Hoping to be open in around a months time, the new bar has a VIP room. It will serve cocktails, wine, and a wine selection of spirits.

The licencing hearing was held at City of York Council's West Offices on May 13.

Following the hearing, the council granted permission to play live music and serve alcohol from 10am until 1pm everyday.

Joe said that he hopes to make the new bar a destination for live music, and private hire for those hosting events.