Selby College hosted the event at River Mills Ballroom, in Selby, on Wednesday, June 26.

Sixth Form Centre students were presented with 20 awards throughout the evening, including a ‘Best Student’ in each subject area, the ‘Best Student’ in both year groups, and the ‘Most Improved’ overall.

Karen Ralphs, head of A-levels and applied science, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our first Sixth Form Academy Awards to celebrate our students’ outstanding achievements across the academic year.

“Being a sixth form student at Selby College is about more than just the subjects you study, we want to create an environment where our students can flourish both personally and academically and achieve their ambitions – and it’s fantastic to see so many shining examples of this around the room.”

Awards were also presented for the ‘Best in the Year’, with Hollie Balderson winning Best in Year 1 and George Proud taking home the Best in Year 2 award.

Selby College students celebrate their awards (Image: Provided)

Ana Tune, who is studying A-level biology, chemistry, English literature and core maths, was presented with the ‘Most Improved Student’ award.

Ana said: “I really wasn’t expecting to win the Most Improved Student award, but I’m so pleased that my hard work has been recognised.

“Since I first visited the college at an open event, I’ve always felt it has a lovely atmosphere and liked how tight-knit the classes are.

“I love biology and chemistry and have been able to build my experience in these areas through practical assignments, taking part in the British Biology Olympiad competition and visits to Russell Group universities.”

Head of A-levels and Applied Science Karen Ralphs (left) with Most Improved Student Ana Tune (right) (Image: Provided)

Karen Ralphs, alongside Sixth Form lecturers Edward Sanderson, Kirsty Butterworth, Lyndzay Wetherill, Peter Turner, Rana Aamir, Shelley Young, Simon Kirby and Tom Lee, presented the full list of awards, which included:

• Best in Business - Henry Toye

• Best in Law - Bethan Broadhurst

• Best in English Literature - Keira Stapleton

• Best in History - Laurie Pool

• Best in Sociology - James Wood Caisley

• Best in Geography - Sam Rodgers

• Best in English Language - Eloise Chappell

• Best in Psychology - Felicity Doherty

• Best in Biology - Chloe Kozakiewicz

• Best in Physics - James Dawson

• Best in Maths - Tom Fox-Smith

• Best in Core Maths - Evie Farmery

• Best in Chemistry - Laura Sieniek

• Best in Criminology - Emily Brewis

• Best in Applied Science - Olivia Harris

• Best in Art - Joudi Alboush

• Best in Computer Science - Eloise Chappell