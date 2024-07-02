An electric bike was stolen from outside a shop in York.

The silver and black Himiway bicycle was snatched from outside B&Q in Clifton Moor at about 1.30pm on Friday (June 27).

North Yorkshire Police said its investigation into the theft is ongoing.

A force spokesperson urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, selecting option one and quoting police reference number NYP-27062024-0244. 