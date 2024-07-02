MOTORISTS are being warned that a major road in York is set to close for roadworks.
The A1237 York Outer Ring Road from North Lane to the Hopgrove Roundabout at the A64, and Malton Road, will close from 9pm on Wednesday July 3 to 5am on Thursday July 4.
Read next:
New figures show North Yorkshire areas in top ten for potential water pollution
Children’s book written in York could be read in war-torn country’s schools
Arrest made after six motorbikes stolen in York
A spokesperson for City of York Council said the closure is to allow an existing programme of highway resurfacing works to progress to completion.
Diversions are in place whilst the road is closed overnight.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article