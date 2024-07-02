THERE has been a serious crash in York.

Posted on a York community Facebook group at 2.41pm, Dana James said: "Unfortunately, there’s been a crash, at the traffic lights of B&Q. No cars are able to go up the A1079 road, toward Hull.

"Police and air ambulance are enroute. It may be shut for a long time and traffic has already built up.

"Thought and prayers to all concerned."

 

 

First York has since confirmed the disruption, saying that services are being diverted via the University of York.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received a call at 2.30pm, to a crash at the Osbaldwick Link Road junction with the A1079.

They added that one ambulance and a rapid response team was dispatched.

They then took one person to York Hospital.