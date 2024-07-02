Posted on a York community Facebook group at 2.41pm, Dana James said: "Unfortunately, there’s been a crash, at the traffic lights of B&Q. No cars are able to go up the A1079 road, toward Hull.

"Police and air ambulance are enroute. It may be shut for a long time and traffic has already built up.

"Thought and prayers to all concerned."

SERVICE ALERT - 8/10



There is disruption on Hull Road.



Services will divert via The University. — First York (@FirstYork) July 2, 2024

First York has since confirmed the disruption, saying that services are being diverted via the University of York.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received a call at 2.30pm, to a crash at the Osbaldwick Link Road junction with the A1079.

They added that one ambulance and a rapid response team was dispatched.

They then took one person to York Hospital.