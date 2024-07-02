With its imposing Victorian architecture, the magnificent Stray, and an extensive variety of independent shops, you can see why it is the most regal of Yorkshire resorts.

A chance to stay over, courtesy of HRH Hotels, who have several venues in Harrogate, as well as York and Kirkby Fleetham, near Bedale, was too good an opportunity to refuse.

The 4-star Yorkshire Hotel in an imposing Regency-style building in Prospect Place could not be any closer to the attractions of Harrogate.

A parking space (£15 a night) right in front of the hotel had been reserved for me too.

My room, one of 94, overlooked the Stray, with magnificent trees, and I could also see the queues outside the world-famous Betty’s Tea Rooms.

The interior was fresh and contemporary, very spacious too, with a settee, as was the bathroom, which contained the locally-made H2K toiletries. Reflecting the name, were Yorkshire-themed decorations and pictures.

The free wifi worked well and I was able to get much work done and on finishing I went for a walk to try and work up an appetite.

(Image: pic supplied)

I passed Betty’s, The Ivy, All Bar One and a host of other bars and eateries. I walked through what most be one of the best Wetherspoon’s in the country, set in the imposing Winter Gardens, where I was tempted to enjoy a pint of Riggwelter from Masham’s Black Sheep Brewery.

Then, it was back to the hotel, taking a different route, passing more bars and cafes, plus the Slingsby Gin outlet.

Passing through a back street (John Street) of more bars, cafes and restaurants, I entered the Pickled Sprout, the restaurant of the Yorkshire Hotel.

The Pickled Sprout opened in December 2020, replacing Scran, inspired by ‘botanical wonders,’ and promising hearty European dishes and exquisite cocktails.

Google rates the venue 4.3 stars. TripAdvisor gives it 4.5 stars, ranking it 48 out of 211 Harrogate restaurants, with it receiving a Travellers Choice award in 2023.

(Image: pic supplied)

It was Friday and the restaurant was lively and buzzing with drinkers and diners, guests and casuals.

The interior was opulent, stylish, and trendy, with a couple of private areas in addition to the main areas.

A table had been reserved for me and I was told the menu had just been updated compared to what I had previously seen advertised on their website.

The choice with massive, with sharing boards, steaks and burgers from the grill, stonebaked pizza, sandwiches, sides and salads.

It was a pity I was only staying for the night, there seemed plenty of good things to enjoy over a week.

The wine list was similarly extensive and I settled for a bottle of a smooth and flavoursome malbec from Mendoza, Argentina (£28).

For the starter, I went for the crispy spiced pork belly (£10.50), which was served on an Asian slaw salad and a sticky rice wine dipping sauce. It certainly was spicy and absolutely delicious. The portion was generous too and I loved it so much, they should offer a mains version.

Next came the roast rump of lamb (£23.95), which came with a confit shoulder croque, Yorkshire peas, Pancetta and lamb fat carrots. It all looked very fancy, which might detract from the flavours. Was the chef trying too hard?

(Image: pic supplied)

All the same, the lamb was tender and delicious, done a little pink, the vegetables were also enjoyable and the crisp (chargilled?) mint was an unusual delight. Now, I’m not the pig I used to be, so I left many of the abundant peas to leave room for pudding.

I settled for the ‘deconstructed’ Eton Mess. Again, cleverly and colourfully presented and a treat for the tastebuds, with the various components served separately. But does Eton Mess need deconstructing? Perhaps not, in my opinion.

I then polished off the rest of the wine, noting clean plates on nearby tables and people also enjoying the delights on offer.

The service had been efficient and friendly. Despite the place being busy, you were not waiting long before your food arrived.

I went upstairs to bed and soon fell asleep amid a comfy King Size, with a range of pillows and quality white linen. I slept soundly and despite the town centre location, it was all quiet.

In the morning, I then showered in the large shower, and enjoyed the fluffy white towels before venturing upstairs to the Sky Bar and Sky Suite on the fifth floor for breakfast.

This was an unexpected treat, with the floor offering the most extensive views of Harrogate and beyond. With its breakout room and bar, it can cater for up to 150 people.

Breakfast was a buffet, offering the usual cereals, yoghurts, croissants, toast, etc, plus the regular Full English. I was still a little full from the night before, so I just helped myself to bacon, sausages, mushrooms, beans, coffee and juice. And all was good, tasty and delicious.

I then enjoyed an hour or so of the comforts of my room, catching up with the news online and reflecting on an enjoyable stay, in magnificent surroundings, with good food and excellent service.

The Yorkshire Hotel is only rated four-stars on TripAdvisor and Google, which does seem somewhat lower than it should be.

Nonetheless, whilst prices do fluctuate according to consumer demand, it does offer excellent, if not amazing value, in the most convenient location you can find in Harrogate.

So, once again, as with the others in their small chain of hotels and pubs, Harrogate-based HRH Hotels has royally delivered an enjoyable stay, fit for a king or a queen.