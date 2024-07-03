The witness claimed that Taylor Fenwick was "covered in blood" when he saw him in Commercial Street in Tadcaster early on Boxing Day.

The jury has also seen CCTV that shows Fenwick apparently trying to give Mr Miller first aid.

Fenwick, 23, of Commercial Street, Tadcaster, denies murdering Mr Miller.

The jury heard the two men were friends and had spent the night between Christmas Day and Boxing Day at Fenwick’s flat and that they and a woman had argued.

Giving evidence, the witness, who is not being named for legal reasons, said he was in bed early on Boxing Day morning and heard shouting outside through his window.

He got up and going outside, saw Fenwick by a street bin with what appeared to be a bottle.

“It was a beer bottle, regular (type),” he alleged.

The jury has heard that the following day police found a hunting style knife in the bin and the prosecution allege that is the weapon that killed 22-year-old Luke Miller.

The witness said after seeing Fenwick by the bin he went round a corner and could see Mr Miller on the ground, bleeding heavily, and tried to help him.

“I think he still had a pulse,” he said.

Fenwick then came to where Mr Miller was lying and was holding him.

“He had a grey jumper on and he was covered in blood,” the witness alleged.

Asked where the blood was, he said: “Left arm, left hand side of the chest” and that Fenwick was on Mr Miller’s right.

The trial continues.