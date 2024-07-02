LIVE: Man and police officer bitten by dog in York

- A man and a police officer are in hospital after being bitten by a dog in York, police said.
- The Akita dog, a large Japanese breed, bit the man inside an address in Hope Street at about 11.20am today (Tuesday, July 2) before escaping and running loose in nearby streets.
- North Yorkshire Police said an officer was bitten by the animal while trying to apprehend it.
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article