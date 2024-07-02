York Press
LIVE: Man and police officer bitten by dog in York

Live

York: Armed police in Hope Street after 'dog attack'

Emergency
York
By Dylan Connell

  • A man and a police officer are in hospital after being bitten by a dog in York, police said.
  • The Akita dog, a large Japanese breed, bit the man inside an address in Hope Street at about 11.20am today (Tuesday, July 2) before escaping and running loose in nearby streets.
  • North Yorkshire Police said an officer was bitten by the animal while trying to apprehend it.

