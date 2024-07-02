Four police vans and paramedics are in Hope Street, near Walmgate, this afternoon (Tuesday), witnesses report.

Walmgate was closed from Navigation Road to Hope Street with a cordon in place.

Police vans in Walmgate today (Image: Newsquest)

Witnesses on the scene said there had been a possible dog attack.

Buses have been rerouted due to the incident.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.