Armed police have swooped in a York street in what appears to be an ongoing incident.

Four police vans and paramedics are in Hope Street, near Walmgate, this afternoon (Tuesday), witnesses report.

Walmgate was closed from Navigation Road to Hope Street with a cordon in place.

Police vans in Walmgate todayPolice vans in Walmgate today (Image: Newsquest)

Witnesses on the scene said there had been a possible dog attack.

Buses have been rerouted due to the incident.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.