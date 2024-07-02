It comes as the publisher said it consulted property experts and “reviewed various surveys and statistics to bring you a selection of the best places in the UK to settle as a family.”

The Daily Mail also commented on its list of locations: “Choosing where to buy a home and settle down as a family can be one of life's most important decisions.

“The implications on your finances and family's happiness are huge.

“From low crime rates to good schools and local amenities, there are so many boxes to tick that it can be hard to know where to start."

Within the county, York, Harrogate and Ripon featured among the likes of Burscough in West Lancashire and Manningtree in Essex as some of the best places for children to grow up in.

Why are York, Harrogate and Ripon among UK’s best places to raise a family?





York

Average house price: £353,928

“This historic city scores well in several surveys about best places to raise a family. There is a great range of top flight education from primary schools to university,” the Daily Mail shared.

“It is a compact city that's small enough to be walkable and have a good sense of community, but large enough to have plenty going on. You won't be short of something to do, with or without children. You can also be in the open countryside in minutes.”

Tips for first-time buyers

There is plenty of choice for top schools too as five schools in the city were recently ranked in the top ten state and independent schools in the north for academic performance by The Sunday Times.

The research also detailed childcare costs in York: “Full-time nursery for children aged two and over is £249.28 per week and £268.22 for under-twos.”

Harrogate

Average house price: £404,553

The Daily Mail explained: “Known for its beautiful historic buildings, lush gardens, and natural springs, Harrogate is also very family friendly thanks to good schools and the fact it was named the safest place in the UK to raise children, according to research comparing 200 major UK cities and towns.”

When it comes to schools, Western Primary School and Harrogate Grammar School are rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

For those looking for childcare costs, the Daily Mail said: “Full-time nursery for children aged two and over is £261.02 per week and £267.81 for under-twos.”

Ripon

Average house price: £333,130

The Daily Mail wrote: “Nestled between the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors, this tiny cathedral city consistently ranks as one of the UK's top ten safest cities.

“North Yorkshire County Council's education authority ranks highly in the UK for GCSE and A-level results.”

Recommended reading:

Additionally, the publisher added: “The city has a wealth of highly regarded primary and secondary schools, including Ripon Grammar School and Outwood Academy Ripon, which is rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.”

Childcare costs for full-time nursery children aged two and over is £249.28 per week and £268.22 for under-twos, the research shows.

You can see all of the best places to raise a family in the UK on the Daily Mail’s website.