Mo The Barber, Feasegate, is one of the ten finalists in the contest. After readers have nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 24 and July 6, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Talking to The Press about what makes Mo The Barber special, owner Mahmut Padak said: "Being a barber isn’t just about cutting someone’s hair, its about being their friend.

"Mo The barber opened in 2013, we moved here in 2016 but I've been cutting hair since 1997.

"We started in Blake Street above Van Mildert in a small two chair room.

"We have quite a good reputation in York. Personally, I’ve been quite lucky to work with professional footballers at Leeds United, we take pride from our client confidentiality and their care."

Mahmut then spoke about some innovative treatments coming to his barbershop.

He added: "We’re calling it BadFellas wellness, it’s a hair loss treatment with injectable vitamins, to bring something totally unique to men’s health.

"There’s nothing available out there for men, men can feel self conscious going to a female space and saying they’re losing hair. But here they can feel a lot more comfortable to speak to us in depth about things.

"Going forward we have plans to have a physio therapist on site, we have a therapy called MBST which there’s only three or four in the country."

Vying for voters in The Press competition, Mahmut said: "I’d never say I’m the best because I always learn, I’ve been barbering for 27 years but there’s always someone better than me, there’s always someone doing something that I’m willing to learn off."