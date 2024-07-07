Now he's hoping to find a new family to take him in.

Sam was brought to the York RSPCA's animal shelter off Landing Lane after his previous owner died.

Staff at the centre describe him as a 'lovely old guy' who had been 'loved and cherished'.

"Sam has been a little overwhelmed after losing his owner and now having to adjust to kennel life," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Despite that, he is a happy dog by nature who has settled well at the home.

"In true collie style Sam loves his tennis ball and toys and his whole face lightens up when its play time," the staff member said.

"Sam has settled well and is now a happy dog who is always keen to spend quality time with staff.

"He enjoys a little potter and will then settle down for a snooze."

Sam is a little overweight, which is putting pressure on his joints.

"We have recently x-rayed him which showed that he has some arthritis, which to be fair is expected in a dog of Sam's age," the staff member said.

"He is now on some pain relief as well as a diet which will help his joints no end."

Sam's new owners will need to have experience of taking care of collies, the RSPCA says.

He is not suitable for first-time dog owners, and will need to be the only pet in an adult - only home.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk