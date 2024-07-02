The foodie extravaganza featured in one of the publisher’s latest food guides and was praised for offering the “finest” local produce for residents and visitors in the city, including coffee and beer.

Reporter Camilla Foster wrote: “Whether you are seeking a fine-dining experience or a more relaxed vibe, we have got you covered.

“Fiery demonstrations, Michelin-star chefs and scrumptious street food are just a few things you can expect if you are heading to a food festival this summer.

“Cooking and sharing meals are great ways to bring people together and these annual events, which are tailor-made for foodies and families, accomplish this on a large scale.

“A plethora of exciting culinary celebrations are popping up across the UK, so here’s our guide to some of the best in the country…”

All the reasons York Food and Drink Festival is one of the best to visit

Camilla explained: “This annual celebration of York’s finest local produce is a feast for all the senses.

“Visitors to the York Food and Drink Festival can match Yorkshire ciders with local produce, be guided through the production of single variety chocolates from bean to bar at York’s new Cocoa Works, and taste and understand more about locally roasted coffee, beers brewed in the city, bread, cheeses and oysters.

“Viking-age food will also be prepared live at the Jorvik centre at the heart of the festival while local charity YUMI teaches festival-goers about Syrian refugees’ national cuisine.

“Families can also encouraged to roll up their sleeves and head to the Food Factory to learn how to make bread, butter, pasta and ice-cream, preserve fish and cheese.

“The event is free but the cooking classes have limited spaces.”

The dates you need to add to your diary are from September 20-29 if you’re planning a visit to try an abundance of cheese, chocolate, cider, bread and more.

You can find more information about the York Food and Drink Festival here.

The main festival will take place over 10 days and is located on Parliament Street.