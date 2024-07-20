Q: In a world of online photographic technique information, what does York Photographic Society (YPS) offer that’s sets it apart?

A: The society offers photographers the opportunity to share their experiences, hear presentations which inspire us, participate in projects to try out new techniques, enter competitions to challenge us and have an opportunity to exhibit in a gallery setting. Above all, this is “face to face” and more personable than online alternatives.

Q: How many members does YPS have and how often do they meet?

A: We have nearly 50 members. We meet on Wednesday evenings from September to April at the Poppleton Centre from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Q: What makes up your yearly programme?

A: Our programme includes several elements. These include presentations from speakers describing their recent photographic projects or techniques. Our speakers present in person, allowing members to ask questions and discuss the content together. We offer Project Nights, when members submit images to a brief and say a few words about their approach. Competition nights allow members’ images to be judged and receive feedback on entries. And finally practical nights allow members to try out equipment or techniques.

Q: What benefits do members enjoy?

A: The society is both social, where friendships develop, and an environment to learn. Our members often recount how their skills have improved and their photographic horizons have widened. We also organise photographic safari’s to various locations in Yorkshire and further afield. The society is a member of the Yorkshire Photographic Union. This opens up the opportunity to enter Yorkshire wide competitions and to apply for national awards of photographic merit.

Q: How do members benefit from your annual exhibition?

A: Over the year, members will take many photographs. The exhibition allows members to review and select their best images. These are carefully printed and mounted for display at the exhibition. The choices are made by members and are a chance to put their best work on public display. There is a sense of achievement in seeing your images presented in a quality exhibition setting.

Q: What benefits will visitors enjoy by visiting the exhibition?

A: People who are passionate about art will hopefully be inspired by the images. The exhibition offers a weekend visit, which is easy to get to, free to enter and not dependent on good weather. We hope that some people may be prompted to try out our taster evening on September 4. It is also free. Examples of exhibited images are shown on the rest of this page.

Fact file:

The exhibition will take place on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July, 10am to 5pm at Poppleton Tithe Barn, Church Lane, Nether Poppleton, York, YO26 6LF. Entry and parking is free; the venue is accessible to wheelchairs and has toilets. Refreshments will be on sale.

Society members will exhibit more than 120 prints from their recent work, including prints awarded by the Yorkshire Photographic Union.

For more information, visit yorkphotosoc.org.