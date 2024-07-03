The quiz, at New Earswick Bowls Club on September 6, will feature several rounds of questions on a range of subjects put together by Mr Dedicoat, plus a raffle.

The hospital radio station - a registered charity, staffed entirely by volunteers – broadcasts music shows, request shows and sports commentaries 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to listeners in York Hospital and online.

Alan Dedicoat (Image: Supplied)

It celebrated its 60th birthday in January, and has been staging events all year.

September’s quiz will be the latest of these, but also a chance to raise much-needed funds: the radio station needs to bring in about £8,000 a year to keep going.

A fundraising quiz hosted by Mr Dedicoat at Acomb Conservative Club last year raised £950 for the organisation.

York Hospital Radio chair Ian Clennan said: “This is a very special year for us, as we celebrate 60 years of our unique service to the York Hospital.

Ian Clennan in 2014 (Image: Supplied)

“I am delighted that Alan is able to join us again for our annual quiz to help us mark the occasion. It’s always a fun evening, and helps us raise vital funds to allow us to continue to broadcast to our listeners.”

The quiz will be held from 7.30pm on Friday September 6 at New Earswick Indoor Bowling Club.

Tickets are on sale now, and cost £12 per person. Teams of up to four people are encouraged to take part.

To sign up for the quiz, visit the news pages of the York Hospital Radio website at yorkhospitalradio.com/19-news-articles/79-60th-anniversary-quiz