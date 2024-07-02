Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana will be opening at High Ousegate on Monday, July 15.

Originally, the opening had been planned for Saturday, June 22.

The York pizzeria in the former Show Zone in High Ousegate will add to Rudy’s already-popular pizzerias in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester, which are noted for authentic Neapolitan pizza, dips and desserts.

The restaurant will be set over one floor, promising ample dining space with 96 covers inside and an open kitchen. There is also a private ‘courtyard’ for up to 25 people outside.

As the Press recently reported, some 30 jobs will be created at the new restaurant.

READ MORE:

The opening also features a giveaway of 3,000 free pizzas to people signing up on its website.

(Image: pic supplied)

The restaurant says it follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza-making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the birthplace of pizza, alongside paying homage to famous pizzerias around the globe with its rotating specials.

As the Press also reported, the pizzas are hugely popular, typically receiving 4.5 stars on the review website TripAdvisor.