The cubs, one male and the other female, were originally found orphaned close to Castle Howard in March 2023. At the time, they were only five weeks old – having lost their mother after she was run over by a car.

Once successfully captured by the RSPCA, they were brought to a specialist Wildlife Hospital to help them grow and prepare for a release back into the wild.

This was done in partnership with the Yorkshire Water team – the third such rehabilitation of its kind.

During their time at the hospital, human contact was kept to a minimum so that the cubs are kept wild and given as natural an environment as possible prior to release.

Following 12 – 14 months of rehabilitation, a release site is located, and the otters are kept in an enclosure – fed daily and given them the chance to acclimatise to their new home before being officially released.

Thanks to work such as this, Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017, otter populations have been able to thrive – going from the edge of extinction to a species that thrives in the water of the Ouse.

One of the otters exploring their new home on the Ouse (Image: Provided)

Sarah Mason, nature-based solution strategy manager at Yorkshire Water said: “Finding nature-based solutions to improve the quality of water in rivers and coasts are important parts of our strategy at Yorkshire Water.

“Otters live wherever there is fresh water with plenty of food and shelter to raise their young so the river Ouse will provide a healthy habitat for them to call home.”

Rob Scrivens of the RSPCA said: “We’re delighted to be working with Yorkshire Water once again to find the perfect forever home for our abandoned otters.

"This is the third time we have worked together to identify the best available habitat, and this will be a great location for the otters to live long and happy lives in the wild.

“These partnerships are so important as it’s only through such links that the RSPCA can find ideal sites for some of its orphaned mammals. There are very few centres around the country that can rehabilitate otters through to release, and they are not cheap.

"It will cost over £3,500 to return a pair of cubs to the wild.”

Yorkshire Water was pleased to support the RSPCA Wildlife Centre to find a forever home for the orphaned cubs, but the charity is always on the lookout for more ideal sites for orphaned animals.

Anyone wishing to support such releases can do so by contacting stapeley@rspca.org.uk.